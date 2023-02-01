South Korea’s NOFI buys around 65,000 tonnes feed wheat -traders

HAMBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) purchased about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat expected to be sourced from Australia in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

It was bought at an estimated $339.67 a tonne c&f plus a $1.75 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

Seller was believed to be trading house CJ International. Wheat shipment from Australia was between June 22 and July 11, they said.

NOFI also issued a separate tender for up to 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn on Wednesday. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

