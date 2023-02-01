Commodities

South Korea’s NOFI buys around 65,000 tonnes feed wheat -traders

February 01, 2023 — 03:49 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) purchased about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat expected to be sourced from Australia in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

It was bought at an estimated $339.67 a tonne c&f plus a $1.75 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

Seller was believed to be trading house CJ International. Wheat shipment from Australia was between June 22 and July 11, they said.

NOFI also issued a separate tender for up to 138,000 tonnes of animal feed corn on Wednesday. GRA/TEND

