South Korea’s NOFI buys around 65,000 tonnes feed wheat -traders

HAMBURG, July 6 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) purchased an estimated 65,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

The consignment was bought at an estimated $398.98 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading.

Seller was believed to be trading house Posco. Traders said the wheat was thought to be east European origin with shipment between July 17 and Aug. 7.

No purchase was reported of a second consignment also sought in the tender for arrival around Oct 5.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.