South Korea’s NOFI buys around 60,000 tonnes feed wheat - traders

Credit: REUTERS/Jim Young

April 12, 2023 — 05:56 am EDT

HAMBURG, April 12 (Reuters) - South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) purchased about 60,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat to be sourced from optional worldwide origins in an international tender on Wednesday, according to European traders.

The wheat was bought at an estimated $305.86 a tonne cost and freight (c&f) plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading, the traders said, adding the seller was believed to be trading house Viterra.

The tender sought wheat arrival in South Korea around Sept. 24.

The tender had sought wheat sourced from any worldwide optional origins, but Russia, Argentina, Pakistan, Denmark and China were excluded as sources.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, Australia or Canada, shipment was sought between Aug. 21 and Sept. 9, if from the U.S. Gulf or Europe between Aug. 1 and Aug. 20, from South America from July 27 to Aug. 15 or from South Africa between Aug. 6 and Aug. 25, the traders said.

