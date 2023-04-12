South Korea’s NOFI buys around 60,000 tonnes feed wheat -traders

HAMBURG, April 12 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) purchased about 60,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat to be sourced from optional worldwide origins in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

It was bought at an estimated $305.86 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. Seller was believed to be trading house Viterra.

The tender sought wheat arrival in South Korea around Sept. 24.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

