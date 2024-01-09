South Korea’s NOFI buys around 135,000 T corn in tender

Raises total purchase to estimated 135,000 metric tons, adds shipment details

HAMBURG, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) purchased about 135,000 metric tons of animal feed corn in an international tender on Tuesday, European traders said.

It was purchased in two consignments.

One67,000-ton consignment purchased was expected to be sourced from South America and was bought at an estimated outright price of $251.49 per ton cost and freight (c&f) plus an extra $1.75 a ton surcharge for additional port unloading.

The seller was believed to be trading house CJ International.

The corn is for arrival in South Korea around May 15 with shipment from South America March 17-April 5.

Another consignment of up to 68,000 tons bought was expected to be sourced from South America, the United States or South Africa and was purchased at an estimated outright price of $249.49 a ton c&f plus an extra $1.75 per ton surcharge for additional port unloading.

The seller was believed to be Cofco with the corn expected to arrive in South Korea around May 10.

The volume to be delivered can vary according to origin, with 68,000 tons to be supplied if from South America, 55,000 tons from the United States or 52,000 tons from South Africa.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is for April 6 and April 25, if from the U.S. Gulf between March 17 and April 5, from South America between March 12 and March 31 or from South Africa between March 22 and April 10.

Asian buying interest was sparked after U.S. corn futuresCv1 fell to their lowest in more than three years on Monday as falling crude oil prices and crop-friendly rain in Brazil weakened markets, traders said.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; editing by Jason Neely)

