South Korea’s NOFI buys about 69,000 tonnes corn in tender- trade

Michael Hogan Reuters
South Korea's largest animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) purchased around 69,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

One consignment was bought at an estimated $317.24 a tonne c&f with an additional $1.25 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. The corn was expected to be sourced from South America, they said.

Seller was believed to be trading house Cargill. Arrival of the corn in South Korea was sought around Aug. 5.

