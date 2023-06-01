South Korea’s NOFI buys about 64,000 T feed wheat

Adds shipment periods, origin restrictions, other offers from paragraph four

HAMBURG, June 1 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc (NOFI) bought about 64,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat to be sourced from optional worldwide origins in an international tender on Thursday, European traders said.

It was bought at an estimated $258.70 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading for arrival in South Korea around Nov. 5. The seller was believed to be trading house Pan Ocean.

Offers for another consignment of about 65,000 tonnes also sought in the tender for arrival around Oct. 15 were regarded as too high and rejected with no purchase made, traders said.

The lowest price offered for the Oct. 15 consignment was believed to be $263.86 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading for the full 65,000 tonnes. The offer was submitted by trading house Viterra, traders said.

The tender sought wheat from worldwide optional origins, but Russia, Argentina, Pakistan, Denmark and China are excluded as sources. The wheat cannot be loaded in ports in Russia and Ukraine.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, Australia or Canada, shipment of the Nov. 5 consignment was sought for Oct. 2-21. If from the U.S. Gulf or Europe, shipment was sought for Sept. 12 to Oct. 1. From South America, shipment was for Sept. 7-26 and from South Africa it was between Sept. 17 and Oct. 6.

Asian importer buying interest in wheat has been generated after U.S. wheat futures hit 2-1/2 year lows this week, traders said. GRA/

South Korean importers Major Feedmill Group (MFG) and Feed Leaders Committee (FLC) also bought feed wheat on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by David Goodman)

