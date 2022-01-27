South Korea’s NOFI buys about 60,000 tonnes South American soymeal

HAMBURG, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) purchased around 60,000 tonnes of soymeal expected to be sourced from South America in an international tender which closed on Thursday, European traders said.

It was all purchased at an estimated $548.50 a tonne c&f plus a surcharge of about $2.10 a tonne for additional port unloading. Seller was believed to be trading house Cargill.

It was bought for arrival in South Korea around May 3. Shipment period from South America was believed to be between Feb. 14 and March 25, slightly different than the original tender terms, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

