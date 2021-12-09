South Korea’s NOFI buys about 60,000 tonnes feed wheat, passes on corn

Adds detail, corn offers, from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) is believed to have purchased around 60,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat in an international tender which closed on Thursday but rejected all offers and made no purchase of 69,000 tonnes of corn also sought, European traders said.

The feed wheat was bought at an estimated $336.95 a tonne c&f plus a $2.00 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading, traders said.

The seller was believed to be trading house ETG. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origin.

Lowest offers for the corn were said to be $326.33 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading believed to have been submitted by trading house ADM, followed by $326.70 a tonne c&f plus a $1.75 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading believed to have been submitted by trading house Bunge.

The corn was sought for arrival in South Korea around April 5, 2022, and the feed wheat for arrival around March 15, 2022.

The feed wheat shipment in 2022 is from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast or Australia or Canada between Feb. 10 and March 1, from the U.S. Gulf or East Europe or Black Sea between Jan. 21 and Feb. 9, from South America between Jan. 16 and Feb. 4, from South Africa between Jan. 26 and Feb. 14 or from India between Feb. 5 and Feb. 24.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Susan Fenton)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.