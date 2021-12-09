South Korea’s NOFI buys about 60,000 tonnes feed wheat, passes on corn

HAMBURG, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) is believed to have purchased around 60,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat in an international tender which closed on Thursday but rejected all offers and made no purchase of 69,000 tonnes of corn also sought, European traders said.

The feed wheat was bought at an estimated $336.95 a tonne c&f plus a $2.00 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. Seller was believed to be trading house ETG.

The corn was sought for arrival in South Korea around April 5, 2022, and the feed wheat for arrival around March 15, 2022.

