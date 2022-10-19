South Korea’s NOFI buys about 30,000 tonnes barley in tender - traders

HAMBURG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) purchased about 30,000 tonnes of animal feed barley in an international tender for up to 60,000 tonnes which closed on Wednesday, European traders said.

It was bought at an estimated $332.25 a tonne c&f for arrival in South Korea around Dec. 20, 2022, plus an extra $1.75 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. Seller was believed to be trading house Bunge.

Traders expected the barley to be sourced from Australia or Canada with shipment between November and December. No purchase was reported of another 30,000 tonne consignment also sought in the tender for arrival in South Korea around April 20, 2023, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

