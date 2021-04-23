South Korea's NOFI buys about 137,000 tonnes corn in tender - trade

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins

HAMBURG, April 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's largest animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) purchased around 137,000 tonnes of animal feed corn in an international tender which closed on Friday, European traders said.

One consignment of 69,000 tonnes was bought from trading house Bunge at an estimated $312.30 a tonne c&f with an additional $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading for arrival in South Korea around Aug. 15.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is between July 13 and Aug. 1, if from the U.S. Gulf or east Europe between June 23 and July 12, if from South America between June 18 and July 7 or from South Africa between June 28 and July 17.

One other consignment of 68,000 tonnes was bought from trading house Cofco at an estimated $304.29 a tonne c&f also with an additional $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading for arrival around Aug. 25.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment is between July 23 and Aug. 11, if from the U.S. Gulf or east Europe between July 3-22, from South America between June 28 and July 17 or from South Africa between July 8-27.

No purchase was reported of a third consignment of up to 69,000 tonnes also sought in the tender for arrival around Aug. 5.

The Korea Feed Association (KFA) purchased about 133,000 tonnes of corn in an international tender which closed on Friday, with Asian buyers taking supply cover after U.S. corn futures hit their highest since 2013 on Thursday on tightening world supplies. GRA/

