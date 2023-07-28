South Korea's NOFI buys 68,000 metric tons of corn

Adds detail, shipment periods from possible origins

HAMBURG, July 28 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) bought an estimated 68,000 metric tons of animal feed corn in an international tender for up to 138,000 metric tonnes on Friday, European traders said.

The corn was expected to be sourced from either South America or South Africa.

It was bought in one consignment with arrival in South Korea around Dec. 1 at a premium of 128.00 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago December 2023 corn contract CZ3. The seller was believed to be trading house Cofco.

No purchase was reported of a second corn consignment of up to 69,000 metric tons also sought by NOFI for arrival in South Korea around Dec. 7.

If sourced from South America, shipment of the consignment purchased was sought between Oct. 3-Oct. 22 or from South Africa between Oct. 13-Nov. 1.

Asian corn buying has been unusually quiet in the past two weeks after prices rose after Russia withdrew from the deal allowing safe shipment of Ukrainian grain, traders said.

But falling prices in past days are generating more purchase interest, traders said.

Chicago Board of Trade corn futures fell for a third consecutive session on Thursday and dropped again on Friday amid signs that the hot weather in the U.S. Midwest this week could be short-lived and after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday told African leaders he would gift them tens of thousands of tons of grain despite Western sanctions.

