South Korea's NOFI buys 65,000 T of corn -traders

Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

October 17, 2023 — 08:04 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has bought about 65,000 metric tons of corn in a tender, European traders said on Tuesday.

The cargo is for arrival in South Korea around Jan. 15, 2024 and was bought at $252.39 per ton c&f, plus a surcharge of about $1.50 a ton for additional port unloading, they said.

The seller was believed to be trading house Cargill.

