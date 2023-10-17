South Korea's NOFI buys 65,000 T of corn -traders

HAMBURG, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has bought about 65,000 metric tons of corn in a tender, European traders said on Tuesday.

The cargo is for arrival in South Korea around Jan. 15, 2024 and was bought at $252.39 per ton c&f, plus a surcharge of about $1.50 a ton for additional port unloading, they said.

The seller was believed to be trading house Cargill.

(Reporting Michael Hogan, writing by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

