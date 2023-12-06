South Korea’s NOFI buys 55,000 T to 68,000 T corn in tender

Adds shipment periods, tonnage to be supplied from different regions and prices

HAMBURG, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) bought an estimated 55,000 to 68,000 metric tons of animal feed corn in an international tender on Wednesday, European traders said.

The tonnage supplied can be varied according to the origin selected by the seller, they said.

Some 30,000 tons was bought at the estimated outright price of $266.00 a ton cost and freight (c&f) included and the remainder at a premium of 172.90 U.S. cents a bushel c&f over the Chicago May 2024 corn contract CK24. Both have an extra $1.50 a ton surcharge for additional port unloading.

The seller was believed to be trading house Viterra.

If sourced from South America, the seller can supply 68,000 tons, or 65,000 tons if sourced from the United States and 55,000 tons from South Africa.

The corn is for arrival in South Korea around April 23, 2024.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, shipment was sought between March 20-April 8, if from the U.S. Gulf between Feb. 29-March 19, from South America between Feb. 24-March 14 or from South Africa between March 5-April 24.

Asian corn buying has been brisk in the past week after U.S. corn futures on Nov. 27 fell to their weakest for a most-active contract Cv1 since December 2020. However, corn prices have risen slightly in past days. GRA/TEND

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Sharon Singleton)

