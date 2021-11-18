South Korea's NOFI bought about 69,000 tonnes corn in private deal - traders

HAMBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) purchased around 69,000 tonnes of corn expected to be sourced from either South America or South Africa in a private deal on Wednesday without an international tender being issued, European traders said on Thursday.

The corn was said to have been purchased at an estimated $315.99 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading for arrival in South Korea around Feb. 28, 2022.

Seller was believed to be trading house Cargill.

Shipment was between Dec. 31 and Jan. 19 if sourced from South America or between Jan. 10 and Jan. 29 if sourced from South Africa.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.