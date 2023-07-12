News & Insights

South Korea’s NOFI bought about 20,000 tonnes barley in tender - traders

July 12, 2023 — 12:00 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, July 12 (Reuters) - Leading South Korean animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) purchased about 20,000 tonnes of optional-origin animal feed barley in an international tender which closed on Tuesday, European traders said on Wednesday.

It was bought at an estimated $262.15 a tonne c&f. Seller was believed to be trading house Bunge.

The barley was for arrival in South Korea around Oct. 20. It can be sourced from worldwide origins but excluding east Europe.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

