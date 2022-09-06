South Korea’s NOFI bought 55,000 tonnes feed wheat in private deal

Commodities

Leading South Korea's animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) purchased around 55,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat expected to be sourced from Australia in a private deal on Tuesday without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Wednesday.

Price was estimated at $349.30 a tonne c&f plus a $1.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading for shipment in 2023 between Jan. 10 and Feb. 5. Seller was believed to be trading house ETG.

South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) also purchased about 65,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat expected to be sourced from Australia on Tuesday. GRA/TEND

