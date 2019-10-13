South Korea's Netmarble preferred bidder for Woongjin Coway stake

Updates throughout with more detail on sale, value, share price, comment

SEOUL, Oct 14 (Reuters) - South Korean gaming firm Netmarble 251270.KS said on Monday it has been chosen as the preferred bidder for a 25% stake in water purifier rental firm Woongjin Coway 021240.KS, sending shares in Woongjin's top shareholder higher.

The stake is valued at 1.5 trillion won ($1.27 billion)based on Woongjin Coway's current share price.

Woongjin Thinkbig 095720.KS, Woongjin Coway's biggest shareholder, did not disclose further details, saying specific negotiation terms would be discussed with the preferred bidder.

Netmarble, which controls more than a quarter of South Korea's mobile gaming market, has been expanding into non-core businesses to secure new growth avenues. It last year purchased a 26% stake in Big Hit Entertainment, the management firm for popular Korean boy band, BTS, for about $170 million.

Analysts have said purchasing a stake in Woongjin Coway, which rents water purifiers, air purifiers and bidets, should help generate stable cash flow for the gaming firm, but questioned whether there would be synergies.

Woongjin Thinkbig shares were up 19.5% at 0114GMT, while Netmarble shares dipped 0.4%.

The proposed purchase would be the first major deal by Netmarble after its botched attempt to buy crosstown rival Nexon 3659.T earlier this year. Nexon scrapped that potential $16 billion deal, which would have been the gaming sector's biggest.

Woongjin Group had announced in June that it planned to sell a 25.08% stake in Woongjin Coway, just three months after the group regained control of the unit for 1.89 trillion won ($1.60 billion).

($1 = 1,184.3800 won)

