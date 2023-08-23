News & Insights

US Markets
MSFT

South Korea's Naver launches generative AI services

Credit: REUTERS/HEO RAN

August 23, 2023 — 11:22 pm EDT

Written by Ju-min Park for Reuters ->

By Ju-min Park

SEOUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) - South Korean internet giant Naver 035420.KS unveiled its own generative artificial intelligence (AI) tool on Thursday, joining the frenzy around the new technology initiated by OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot.

Despite the hype around the burgeoning technology and billions of dollars of investment, most companies and developers have yet to monetise the technology.

Naver said its AI product, named HyperCLOVA X, will provide generative AI-driven searches for users as well as new customised services for enterprise clients.

HyperCLOVA X has a suite of tools including chatbot application CLOVA X aimed at improving web search, online shopping and navigation services, and a generative AI function Cue: that can be plugged into its search engine.

Naver will start beta services for CLOVA X from Thursday, and for Cue: in September, according to the company.

Naver has said it is jointly developing with Samsung Electronics 005930.KS new chip solutions that will be smaller and more efficient to support its AI technology development.

The company plans to open a new data centre for the HyperCLOVA X services in November, Naver said on Thursday.

"We are ready to face a new transformation called generative AI," Naver Chief Executive Choi Soo-yeon said.

"Now in the era of generative AI, a fierce battle is under way to get picked by services and business partners," Choi told a crowd of people at its launch event in Seoul.

While it is behind frontrunners such as Microsoft MSFT.O-backed OpenAI and Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google, Naver and its domestic rivals are looking to tap niche markets that have not yet been addressed by U.S. and Chinese tech giants.

Naver is looking to develop localised AI applications for countries with political sensitivities in the Middle East as well as for non-English speaking countries and regions, such as Japan and Southeast Asia.

Choi said the company was in talks with global partners about its new AI services' overseas expansion but it was not ready to identify those partners.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Sam Holmes)

((ju-min.park@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: ju-min.park.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
GOOGL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.