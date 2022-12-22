South Korea's Mirae Asset to invest $72 mln in Space X in January 2023

Adds investment breakdown

Dec 23 (Reuters) - South Korea's Mirae Asset Financial Group affiliates plan to invest a total of 93 billion won ($72.43 million) in Space X in January 2023, the companies said in regulatory filings on Friday.

Mirae Asset Securities Co Ltd 006800.KS and Mirae Asset Capital Co Ltd will invest 88.5 billion won and 4.5 billion won in Elon Musk's rocket and satellite company, respectively, a spokesperson at Mirae Asset Group told Reuters.

Separately, Mirae Asset Securities made an investment of 116 billion won in Space X through its fund in July.

