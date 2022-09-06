US Markets

South Korea’s MFG tenders for up to 70,000 tonnes feed wheat

Michael Hogan Reuters
South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 70,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat sourced from North America or Australia only, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is also Tuesday, Sept. 6, they said. The wheat is sought for arrival in South Korea in February, 2023.

