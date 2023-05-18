South Korea’s MFG tenders for up to 70,000 tonnes corn - traders

HAMBURG, May 18 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 70,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Thursday, May 18.

The corn is sought for arrival in South Korea in one consignment around Oct. 20, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

