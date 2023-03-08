Commodities

South Korea’s MFG tenders for up to 70,000 tonnes corn - traders

March 08, 2023 — 01:28 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, March 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 70,000 tonnes of animal feed corn to be sourced only from South America or South Africa, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, March 8.

The corn is for arrival in South Korea around July 20, they said. Shipment from South America is sought between May 12-June 10 and from South Africa between May 22-June 20.

