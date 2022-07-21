South Korea’s MFG tenders for up to 70,000 tonnes corn - traders

HAMBURG, July 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 70,000 tonnes of animal feed corn, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also believed to be Thursday, July 21.

The corn is sought in one consignment for arrival in South Korea around Nov. 21.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

