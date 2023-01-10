South Korea’s MFG tenders for up to 70,000 tonnes corn

Adds shipping periods from possible global origins, detail

HAMBURG, Jan 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 70,000 tonnes of animal feed corn, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The corn is sought in one consignment of 55,000 to 70,000 tonnes for arrival in South Korea around April 10, they said.

The MFG is seeking offers for optional-origin corn, but Russian and Ukrainian grain is excluded from the tender.

Shipment was sought between Feb. 15 and March 6 if sourced from the U.S. Gulf or Europe; between March 7 and March 26 from the U.S. Pacific Northwest; between Feb. 10 and March 1 from South America; or between Feb. 20 and March 11 from South Africa.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.