South Korea's MFG tenders for up to 70,000 T corn, traders say

HAMBURG, March 27 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 70,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from South America or South Africa only, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Thursday, March 28.

The corn is sought for arrival in South Korea in one consignment around June 30, they said.

Shipment was sought between April 27 and May 16 if from South America, or May 12-May 31 from South Africa.

