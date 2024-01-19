South Korea's MFG tenders for up to 70,000 metric tons corn

Adds details, shipment periods from world origin

HAMBURG, Jan 19 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) issued an international tender to purchase up to 70,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Friday, Jan. 19.

The corn is sought for arrival in South Korea in one consignment around May 23, they said.

Falling corn prices are generating more Asian import purchasing, traders said. Large global supplies pushed Chicago corn futures to touch three-year lows on Thursday.

Shipment was sought between April 19 and May 8, if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between March 30 and April 18 from the U.S. Gulf or Europe/Black Sea region, between March 25 and April 13 if from South America or April 4 and April 23 from South Africa.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

