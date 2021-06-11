South Korea's MFG tenders for up to 60,000 tonnes feed wheat

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins

HAMBURG, June 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 60,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is also Friday, June 11, they said.

The wheat is sought for arrival in South Korea around Sept. 5 in one consignment of 40,000 to 60,000 tonnes.

If sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, Australia or Canadian west coast, shipment is sought between Aug. 2 and Aug. 21.

If sourced from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region, the shipment is sought between July 12 and July 31, and if from South America, it is sought between July 7 and July 26.

"High corn prices continue to make Asian importers seek wheat as an alternative," one European trader said.

