South Korea’s MFG tenders for up to 60,000 tonnes feed wheat

HAMBURG, June 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 60,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is also Friday, June 11, they said. The wheat is sought for arrival in South Korea in September.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

