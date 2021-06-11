Commodities

South Korea’s MFG tenders for up to 60,000 tonnes feed wheat

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published

South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 60,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Friday.

HAMBURG, June 11 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 60,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is also Friday, June 11, they said. The wheat is sought for arrival in South Korea in September.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: LBMA Responsible Sourcing Program

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell discusses trading data and trends in the precious metals market and the LBMA Responsible Sourcing Program.

    9 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular