South Korea's MFG tenders for up to 210,000 tonnes corn - traders

HAMBURG, March 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 210,000 tonnes of animal feed corn, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, March 15.

The corn is sought in three consignments of between 55,000 tonnes and 70,000 tonnes, with the seller free to decide the volume offered in this range, they said. The Black Sea is not excluded as an origin, traders said Romania and other regional countries not involved in the Ukraine conflict are major corn exporters.

The first consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea around June 23.

Shipment was sought between May 20-June 8 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between April 30-May 19 if sourced from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, April 25-May 14 from South America or May 5-May 24 from South Africa.

The second consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea around July 3.

Shipment was sought between May 30-June 18 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between May 10-May 29 if from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, May 5-May 24 from South America or May 15-June 3 if from South Africa.

The third consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea around July 14.

Shipment was sought between June 10-June 29 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between May 21-June 9 if from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, May 16-June 4 from South America or May 26-June 14 if from South Africa.

Traders said Asian buying interest was sparked after Chicago corn fell on Monday, as talks about a ceasefire in Ukraine could open up the region to exports, though progress remains uncertain. GRA/TEND

