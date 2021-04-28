South Korea’s MFG tenders for up to 210,000 tonnes corn

HAMBURG, April 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 210,000 tonnes of animal feed corn, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is also Wednesday, April 28, they said.

The corn was sought for arrival in South Korea in three consignments in August and September.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

