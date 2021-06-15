South Korea's MFG tenders for up to 140,000 tonnes feed wheat

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins from paragraph three

HAMBURG, June 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is also Tuesday, June 15, they said.

The wheat is sought for arrival in South Korea in two consignments of between 55,000 to 70,000 tonnes in October and November with the seller free to decide the volume to be offered inside this range.

Shipment of the first consignment for arrival around Oct. 30 is sought between Sept. 26 and Oct. 15 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, Australia or Canadian west coast; between Sept. 6 and Sept. 25 if from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region, or between Sept. 1 and Sept. 20 if from South America.

Shipment of the second consignment for arrival around Nov. 10 is sought between Oct. 7 and Oct. 26 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, Australia or Canadian west coast; between Sept. 15 and Oct. 5 if from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region, or between Sept. 12 and Oct. 1 if from South America.

High corn prices continue to encourage Asian importers seek wheat as an alternative feed source, traders said.

The MFG on June 11 purchased about 65,000 tonnes of feed wheat at $313.00 a tonne c&f plus a $2.50 a tonne surcharge for additional port unloading. GRA/TEND

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

