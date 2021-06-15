South Korea’s MFG tenders for up to 140,000 tonnes feed wheat

HAMBURG, June 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is also Tuesday, June 15, they said. The wheat is sought for arrival in South Korea in October and November.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

