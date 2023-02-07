South Korea's MFG tenders for up to 140,000 tonnes corn - traders

Adds shipping periods from possible global origins, detail

HAMBURG, Feb 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 tonnes of animal feed corn, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The corn is sought in two consignments of 55,000 to 70,000 tonnes, they said.

The MFG is seeking offers for optional-origin corn, but loadings in Russian and Ukrainian ports are excluded from the tender. Sellers will also not be able to declare force majeure on Black Sea shipments because of the war in Ukraine.

Arrival of the first consignment in South Korea was sought around May 7. Shipment was sought between March 14 and April 2 if sourced from the U.S. Gulf or east Europe and the Black Sea region, between April 3 and April 22 from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between March 9 and March 28 from South America or March 19-April 7 from South Africa.

Arrival of the second consignment in South Korea was sought around May 20. Shipment was sought between March 27 and April 15 if sourced from the U.S. Gulf or east Europe and the Black Sea region, between April 16 and May 5 from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between March 22 and April 10 from South America or April 10-April 20 from South Africa.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by)

