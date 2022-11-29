South Korea's MFG tenders for up to 140,000 tonnes corn - traders

Adds shipping periods from possible global origins, details

HAMBURG, Nov 29 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 tonnes of animal feed corn, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The corn is sought in two consignments of 55,000 to 70,000 tonnes, both for 2023 arrival in South Korea, they said. The MFG is seeking offers for optional-origin corn, but Russian and Ukrainian grain is excluded from the tender.

The second consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea around March 13, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

