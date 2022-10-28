South Korea’s MFG tenders for up to 140,000 tonnes corn -traders

Adds shipping periods from possible global origins, detail

HAMBURG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 tonnes of animal feed corn, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Friday, Oct. 28.

The corn is sought in two consignments of 55,000 to 70,000 tonnes, both for February 2023 arrival in South Korea, they said.

Traders said falling Chicago corn prices were starting to generate more Asian demand.

The MFG is seeking offers under $340 a tonne, including surcharges for additional port unloading, traders said. Ukrainian and Russian-origin corn cannot be supplied in the tender.

The first consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea around Feb. 1, they said.

Shipment was sought between Dec. 9 and Dec. 28 if sourced from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/Europe, between Dec. 29 and Jan. 17 from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between Dec. 4 and Dec. 23 from South America or Dec. 14 and Jan. 2 from South Africa.

The second consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea around Feb. 10.

Shipment was sought between Dec. 18 and Jan. 6 if sourced from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/Europe, between Jan. 7 and Jan. 26 from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between Dec. 13 and Jan. 1 from South America or Dec. 23 and Jan. 11 from South Africa.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.