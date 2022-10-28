South Korea’s MFG tenders for up to 140,000 tonnes corn - traders

HAMBURG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 tonnes of animal feed corn, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Friday, Oct. 28.

The corn is sought in two consignments of 55,000 to 70,000 tonnes, both for February 2023 arrival in South Korea, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.