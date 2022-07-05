South Korea’s MFG tenders for up to 140,000 tonnes corn - traders

HAMBURG, July 5 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 tonnes of animal feed corn, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is believed to be Wednesday, July 6.

The corn is sought in two consignments of up to 70,000 tonnes for arrival in South Korea in October and November.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.