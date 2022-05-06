South Korea’s MFG tenders for up to 140,000 tonnes corn - traders

HAMBURG, May 6 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 tonnes of animal feed corn, European traders said on Friday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Friday, May 6.

The corn is sought in two consignments of up to 70,000 tonnes for arrival in South Korea around Aug. 10 and Aug. 20. The corn can be sourced from optional origins and Black Sea region corn will also be accepted.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

