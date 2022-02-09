South Korea's MFG tenders for up to 140,000 tonnes corn - traders

Adds shipment periods from possible global supply origins

HAMBURG, Feb 9 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 tonnes of animal feed corn, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, Feb. 9.

The corn is sought in two consignments of between 55,000 tonnes and 70,000 tonnes with the seller free to decide the volume offered in this range, they said.

The first consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea around May 18.

Shipment was sought between April 14 and May 3 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between March 25-April 13 if sourced from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, between March 20-April 8 from South America or between March 30-April 18 if from South Africa.

The second consignment is sought for arrival in South Korea around June 7.

Shipment was sought during May 4-23 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between April 14 and May 3 if sourced from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, between April 9 and 28 from South America or during April 19-May 8 if from South Africa.

South Korean import group KFA is also putting a tender for corn on Wednesday. GRA/TEND

Grain markets are positioning ahead of world supply and demand forecasts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) later on Wednesday. Traders say some Asian importers fear rising prices if the USDA cuts its forecasts of South American soybean and corn harvests after poor weather in the region.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

