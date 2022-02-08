Commodities

South Korea's MFG tenders for up to 140,000 tonnes corn - traders

Michael Hogan Reuters
South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 tonnes of animal feed corn, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, Feb. 9.

The corn is sought for arrival in South Korea in May and June.

