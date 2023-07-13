South Korea's MFG tenders for up to 140,000 metric tons corn

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins

HAMBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 metric tons of animal feed corn to be sourced from optional origins, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Thursday, July 13.

Traders said falling Chicago corn prices were starting to generate more Asian import demand. U.S. corn futures dropped to their lowest in 2-1/2 years on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast a larger-than-expected U.S crop.

The corn is sought by the MFG for arrival in South Korea in two 70,000 metric ton consignments, they said. Traders said Russian and Ukrainian corn are excluded as origins.

The first consignment was sought for arrival in South Korea around Nov. 20. Shipment was sought between Oct. 17 and Nov. 5 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between Sept. 27 and Oct. 16 from the U.S. Gulf or east Europe/the Black Sea region, between Sept. 22 and Oct. 11 from South America or Oct. 2 and Oct. 21 from South Africa.

The second consignment was sought for arrival in South Korea around Nov. 25. Shipment was sought between Oct. 22 and Nov. 10 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between Oct. 2 and Oct. 21 from the U.S. Gulf or east Europe/the Black Sea region, Sept. 27 and Oct. 16 from South America or Oct.7 and Oct. 26 from South Africa.

Traders are asked to offer separate offers for corn sourced from South America or South Africa only.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Rashmi Aich)

