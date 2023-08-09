South Korea’s MFG tenders for up to 140,000 metric tonnes corn

HAMBURG, Aug 9 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 metric tonnes of animal feed corn, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The corn is sought for arrival in South Korea in two consignments, both in December, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

