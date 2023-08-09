South Korea’s MFG tenders for up to 140,000 metric ton corn

Adds detail, shipment periods from possible global origins

HAMBURG, Aug 9 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 metric tons of animal feed corn, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The corn is sought for arrival in South Korea in two consignments of 55,000 to 70,000 metric tons, both in December, they said.

The MFG is seeking offers for yellow corn sourced from any country worldwide, but Russian and Ukraine are excluded as origins.

Shipment of the first consignment for arrival in South Korea around Dec. 2 was sought between Oct. 29 and Nov. 17 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between Oct. 9 and Oct. 28 from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea region, between Oct. 4 and Oct. 23 from South America or Oct. 14 and Nov. 2 from South Africa.

Shipment of the second consignment for arrival in South Korea around Dec. 12 was sought between Nov. 8 and Nov. 27 if sourced from the U.S. Pacific Northwest coast, between Oct. 19 and Nov. 7 from the U.S. Gulf or Black Sea, between Oct. 14 and Nov. 2 from South America or Oct. 24 and Nov. 12 from South Africa.

Traders are asked to offer separate offers for corn sourced from South America or South Africa only.

South Korean importers often make import purchases ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly world agricultural supply and demand estimates, this month due on Friday, Aug. 11, as the estimates often cause heavy price turbulence in global grain markets.

