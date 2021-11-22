South Korea’s MFG tenders for corn and soymeal, traders say

Adds detail, shipment periods

HAMBURG, Nov 22 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase between 48,500 and 58,500 tonnes of animal feed corn and between 8,000 and 16,000 tonnes of soymeal, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Tuesday, Nov. 23, they said.

It is believed that both should be sourced from South America only.

Arrival in South Korea is sought around April 25, 2022. Shipment from South America was sought between Feb. 15 and March 16.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

