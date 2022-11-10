Commodities

South Korea’s MFG tenders for 140,000 tonnes corn - traders

November 10, 2022 — 01:21 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Nov 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 tonnes of animal feed corn, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Thursday, Nov. 10.

The corn is sought for arrival in South Korea in two consignments in February 2023.

