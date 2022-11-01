South Korea’s MFG said to reject offers in 58,000 tonne corn tender

HAMBURG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) is believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in an international tender to buy up to 58,000 tonnes of corn and 8,000 tonnes of soymeal from South America which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

Prices were regarded as too high, they said. Lowest corn offer was believed to be $341.81 a tonne c&f including surcharge for additional port unloading.

Lowest soymeal offer was said to be $551.52 a tonne c&f also including a surcharge for additional port unloading. Both were sought sourced from South America only for shipment between Dec. 3, 2022, and Jan. 1, 2023, for arrival in South Korea around Feb. 10, 2023, they said.

Participation in the tender was said to be thin in uncertainty about the impact on world corn markets if Ukraine’s safe shipping channel for grain exports is not continued.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.