South Korea’s MFG said to pass in 140,000 metric ton corn tender

HAMBURG, Aug 9 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) is believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in an international tender to buy up to 140,000 tonnes of animal feed corn on Wednesday, European traders said.

The tender had sought corn from any worldwide origins excluding Russia and Ukraine for December arrival in South Korea.

Lowest price offered was said to be about $256.49 a metric ton c&f believed to have been offered by trading house Olam for 66,000 metric tons sourced either from South America or South Africa, traders said.

The offer had an additional surcharge of $1.50 a metric ton for unloading in additional ports.

This was closely followed by an offer from trading house ADM for 66,000 metric tons from worldwide origins at $256.66 a metric ton c&f, also with a $1.50 a metric ton surcharge for additional port unloading.

