South Korea’s MFG said to pass in 140,000 metric ton corn tender

HAMBURG, Aug 9 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) is believed to have rejected all offers and made no purchase in an international tender to buy up to 140,000 tonnes of animal feed corn on Wednesday, European traders said.

The tender had sought corn from any worldwide origins excluding Russia and Ukraine for December arrival in South Korea.

Lowest price offered was said to be about $256 a metric ton c&f, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

